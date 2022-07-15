76º

Uvalde residents can get into The Witte Museum for free this summer

Residents can get in for free through Labor Day

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – People who live in Uvalde can visit The Witte Museum in San Antonio for free this summer.

A Tweet posted by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District states that Uvalde residents can get free admission through Labor Day.

People must bring an ID to show proof of residency, according to the Tweet.

Admission to the museum, located at 3801 Broadway St., typically ranges from $10 to $14.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

