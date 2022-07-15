Uvalde residents can get into The Witte Museum for free this summer

SAN ANTONIO – People who live in Uvalde can visit The Witte Museum in San Antonio for free this summer.

A Tweet posted by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District states that Uvalde residents can get free admission through Labor Day.

People must bring an ID to show proof of residency, according to the Tweet.

An Invite from The Witte Museum



The Witte Museum invites Uvalde residents to enjoy FREE admission through Labor Day. Uvalde residents, please bring your ID to show your residency in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/W2b97MneM4 — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) July 15, 2022

Admission to the museum, located at 3801 Broadway St., typically ranges from $10 to $14.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information.