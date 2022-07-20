New Braunfels ISD mourning coach who suffered fatal heart attack after leaving conference

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Independent School District community is remembering a “really outgoing” and “highly personable” coach who passed away on Monday evening after suffering a heart attack.

Jimmy Keresztury, the head girls basketball coach at New Braunfels High School, was walking to his car after leaving the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention and Coaching School at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center when he had the heart attack, NBISD athletic director Jim Streety told KSAT.

“Downtown there on one of the streets he passed out, and of course, they called EMS, and they did CPR and took him to the hospital and they just never could revive him,” Streety said. He was 44 years old.

Keresztury was a “very popular” coach and teacher who left behind a wife and a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old son, Streety said.

He had just finished his second year at New Braunfels High School, where he also taught world history.

Ad

“He was not only a good coach but a very good teacher as well,” Streety said. “He was just really, really outgoing, highly personable. He had conversations with everybody and had no problem meeting people, getting to know people.”

“And of course, that’s a big part of being a successful coach is relationships, and he checked all the boxes on that one,” he added.