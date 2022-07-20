San Antonio police arrest serial theft suspect on West Side

San Antonio police will hold a perp walk and provide information about a serial theft suspect arrested by officers at 4:05 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect accused of stealing a backhoe from an East Side business as well as nearly $200K worth of property.

On Wednesday morning, a business owner contacted East Patrol officers after learning their backhoe had been stolen from their business in the 3700 block of Southeast Loop 410.

The owner told police the backhoe had GPS tracking, and West Patrol officers located it at a home in the 2000 block of Darwin on the West Side. Officers also found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property, including vehicles, lawn equipment, cash and firearms.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies may have also linked the suspect to crimes in nearby counties.

Rene Gonzales, 35, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and stolen equipment $30K to $100K, according to SAPD. He also had an out-of-county warrant for burglary of a vehicle, police said.

Ad

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.