Boeing begins installing active warning, survivability system onto US Air Force F-15s

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing on Thursday announced that the first two US Air Force F-15s recently began modifications in San Antonio to receive a new passive active warning and survivability system, according to a press release.

Boeing said the Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) will provide new advanced capabilities to detect and counter ground and airborne threats, while also improving battlefield situational awareness.

“The Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System makes the most of mission effectiveness and survivability for the F-15 in contested environments, and further strengthens a highly capable, lethal aircraft,” said Prat Kumar, vice president of F-15 Programs. “With EPAWSS, the F-15E and F-15EX have successfully proven they can perform across a large force environment to penetrate advanced enemy air defenses and improve mission flexibility.”

Forty-three F-15s will eventually have EPAWSS installed, which is also the electronic warfare system that will equip the F-15EX Eagle II, Boeing said.

In May of 2021, the first two F-15EX aircraft participated in challenging exercises and both showed the capability of more improvements that led to more flight test missions in Oct. 2021 and Feb. 2022. They were shown to have “proven, outstanding performance” in subsequent exercises, Boeing said.

