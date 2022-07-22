City of San Antonio’s DHS Head Start Program to hold application drive

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services Head Start Program is holding two application events to inform residents about the program and services offered.

According to a news release, families living in the San Antonio Independent School District with children 6 weeks to 5 years old are eligible for the program.

Head Start provides comprehensive services, including full-day early childhood education, through center-based services located throughout Edgewood ISD and San Antonio ISD and home-based.

The application events will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., both at the Brackenridge High School Cafeteria at 400 Eagleland Drive.

Families should bring proof of income, proof of child’s age, and proof of residence, such as a utility bill. A community resource fair at the event will include COVID vaccines.

