KSAT 9 at Night: New 9-minute streaming newscast brings you local news weekdays at 9 p.m.

For the first few weeks, we’ll be live Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 p.m., as we ramp up to 5 days a week.

KSAT 12 is launching a live, nine-minute newscast airing weeknights at 9 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and YouTube starting July 18.

The show will also be available to watch on your time, after it streams, and available as a podcast on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and more.

Hosted by Nightbeat anchor Stephania Jimenez, KSAT’s “9 at Night” is a bite-sized newscast that focuses on the things you care about most.

It will feature the latest on the day’s top news, in addition to weather, upcoming community events and feel-good stories.

KSAT 9 at Night marks the second streaming-only newscast from KSAT 12, joining the 11 a.m. KSAT News Now.

We are so excited to bring you this show! But we also want your ideas and feedback to help us create the best newscast possible.

Let us know in the comments or form below what you think about the episodes and what you’d like us to cover.

How To Stream

Weekdays at 9 p.m.

We want to hear from you

What do you think about the KSAT 9 at Night? What do you want us to cover? What could we improve?

Let us know in the form below.

You can also get in touch on host Stephania Jimenez’s social accounts, including her Twitter and Facebook.