KSAT 9 at Night: New 9-minute streaming newscast brings you local news weekdays at 9 p.m.

A bite-sized daily round-up of news in the San Antonio and South Texas area, hosted by anchor Stephania Jimenez

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Alexsis Page, Producer

Landon Lowe, Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Patrick Alvarez, KSAT Director

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

. (KSAT)

For the first few weeks, we’ll be live Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 p.m., as we ramp up to 5 days a week.

KSAT 12 is launching a live, nine-minute newscast airing weeknights at 9 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and YouTube starting July 18.

The show will also be available to watch on your time, after it streams, and available as a podcast on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and more.

Hosted by Nightbeat anchor Stephania Jimenez, KSAT’s “9 at Night” is a bite-sized newscast that focuses on the things you care about most.

It will feature the latest on the day’s top news, in addition to weather, upcoming community events and feel-good stories.

KSAT 9 at Night marks the second streaming-only newscast from KSAT 12, joining the 11 a.m. KSAT News Now.

We are so excited to bring you this show! But we also want your ideas and feedback to help us create the best newscast possible.

Let us know in the comments or form below what you think about the episodes and what you’d like us to cover.

How To Stream

Weekdays at 9 p.m.

We want to hear from you

What do you think about the KSAT 9 at Night? What do you want us to cover? What could we improve?

Let us know in the form below.

You can also get in touch on host Stephania Jimenez’s social accounts, including her Twitter and Facebook.

About the Authors:

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

Alexsis Page has been a News Producer at KSAT since 2019. A former military brat, she was born in Killeen, raised in El Paso, but calls Lawton, Oklahoma, home. She began her journalism career as an editor and later news producer at KSWO in Lawton and also produced at WICS/WRSP in Springfield, Illinois.

