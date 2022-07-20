Parents — what questions do you have about sending your kids back to school? We’ll get them answered.

Submit your questions to KSAT 12 and we'll take them to school officials and experts to try to get you answers.

SAN ANTONIO – It doesn’t seem to be getting any easier to send kids back to school this year.

Like the past couple of school years, COVID is still an issue. Infections are high and on the rise in San Antonio due to the highly contagious Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

And now, there are renewed concerns about school safety in light of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead just days before the end of the school year.

All of this added worry on top of an already stressed school system. The state is facing a teacher shortage that was fueled by new COVID protocols and concerns.

Phew — those are some heavy topics that may rightfully be giving some trepidation to parents (and teachers).

But beyond those big matters, parents may also have other questions as they prepare for the new year — maybe about curriculum, schedules, transportation or discipline.

We want to help get those questions answered for you.

So tell us — what questions do you have for school officials as kids prepare to go back to school?

We’ll work to find the answers for you so you can start the new year feeling prepared and confident.