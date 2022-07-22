One year later, there is another shortage of Topo Chico

Nearly one year after a shortage of Topo Chico swept the great state of Texas — fans of the drink are finding empty shelves once again.

A representative with Topo Chico told KXAN that the company continues to face tight supply challenges but is working hard to keep shelves stocked.

The last Topo Chico shortage took place in July 2021 due to a shortage of raw materials like glass, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, FoodBev.com said 70% of U.S. sales of Topo Chico are from Texas.

Texas’ most beloved drink has been exclusively sourced from Cerro del Topo Chico in northern Mexico since 1895, according to the company’s website.

H-E-B has notices on shelves limiting the purchase of Topo Chico — that is if you can find it in stock.

“We appreciate our loyal fans’ patience,” a spokeswoman with the Coca-Cola Company, which acquired Top Chico several years ago, told KXAN.

