You can get your hands on Topo Chico Hard Seltzers later this month

Here are the four new Topo Chico Hard Seltzers.

The uber-popular mineral water Texans have been drinking for decades is getting a new twist, and it’s going to hit store shelves later this month.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company, in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company, announced Thursday that the highly-anticipated Topo Chico Hard Seltzers will be coming to stores on March 29.

“We are seeing incredible excitement for the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with drinkers and retailers alike,” said Matt Escalante, senior director of seltzers at Molson Coors, in a release. “Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a modern take on refreshment that brings entirely new character to the red-hot seltzer category.”

The Topo Chico Hard Seltzers will be available in four flavors, including tangy lemon lime, exotic pineapple, strawberry guava and tropical mango. They’ll be sold in four-flavor, 12-pack variety packs, two 24 oz. singles and one 16 oz. can, according to Molson Coors.

Company officials said the drinks will be sold in nine states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and six metro areas including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle / Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.

You can learn more about the hard seltzers here.

