Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is coming, but you may have to wait to get your hands on a can

The uber-popular mineral water Texans have been drinking for decades is getting a new twist!

The Coca-Cola Company announced Thursday that it’s joining the hard seltzer beverage trend and is giving White Claws and Truly beverages some stiff competition.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be coming to stores, but in the U.S., you’ll have to wait to get your hands on some. The beverages will first be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year, according to the Coca-Cola Company.

Read the full statement from the company:

“The Coca-Cola Company is committed to exploring new products in dynamic beverage categories, including hard seltzer. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is an experimental drink inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, which has been popular with many mixologists. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year. We will share more details closer to launch.”

