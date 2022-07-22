‘The Office’ actor visits San Antonio, includes stops at the Alamo and Buc-ee’s

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 9, 2018: Tourists enter Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. The former Franciscan mission was the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 during Texas' war for independence from Mexico where Texian defenders were defeated by Mexican troops under General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood actor, writer, comedian (and now director!) BJ Novak was spotted scoping out San Antonio recently.

“The Office” alumnus took in the sights of the city and surrounding areas with stops at the Alamo and a Texas treasure — Buc-ee’s.

“I had an incredible visit to the @officialalamo. I even got to hold Santa Ana’s sword and ride Pee Wee Herman’s bike (ask for the secret VIP tour),” Novak said on Instagram.

Alamo officials dubbed Novak an honorary Texan on the social media platform.

Novak also gave some shout-outs to Alamo Drafthouse and Santikos as well. It’s not exactly clear why but it could be because both theater chains will be screening Novak’s new film “Vengeance,” which comes out July 29.

It’s the directorial debut for Novak who also wrote the comedy thriller.

Ad

The film is set in Texas and stars Novak as well as Boyd Holbrook, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron and more.

Check out the trailer below: