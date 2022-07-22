SAPD officer, suspect hospitalized after exchanging gunfire on West Side, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is hospitalized with one gunshot wound and a suspect is in critical condition after being shot three times by the officer on the West Side, according to Chief William McManus.

McManus said officers received a call for domestic violence-assault at a home in the 700 block of Culebra on Thursday evening after the suspect had threatened his girlfriend by saying he was going to “shoot up the place.”

Officers arrived at the girlfriend’s home before the suspect arrived. When he saw the officers, he fled in his vehicle up to I-10 north and wrecked, McManus said.

The man jumped out of his vehicle and attempted to carjack someone going up the I-10 access ramp. When he saw the officer come out of his service vehicle, the man shot at the officer and struck him in the forearm, McManus said.

The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect three times, according to the chief.

The five-year veteran SAPD officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital. McManus said that the officer is stable and the suspect is in critical condition.

No other people were injured.

McManus said the suspect had six active warrants, five of which were for felony offenses. He said the charges included assaultive offenses, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and phone harassment.

The officer will return to light duty after getting out of the hospital while he heals from his injuries.