Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19, office confirms

HOUSTON – Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Sunday.
Patrick’s test came up positive on Saturday, just two days after President Joe Biden tested positive.
According to a news release, Patrick is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is isolating at home while following appropriate protocols.
He is fully vaccinated and got a booster last fall. Patrick had another bout with COVID-19 eight months ago.
Patrick’s office announced that he will remain indoors this week and work from home.