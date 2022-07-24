Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19, office confirms

DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 09: Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Sunday.

Patrick’s test came up positive on Saturday, just two days after President Joe Biden tested positive.

According to a news release, Patrick is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is isolating at home while following appropriate protocols.

He is fully vaccinated and got a booster last fall. Patrick had another bout with COVID-19 eight months ago.

Patrick’s office announced that he will remain indoors this week and work from home.

