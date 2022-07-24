15 families displaced after fire rips through apartment complex in Medical Center area

A large fire ravaged through 18 apartments in the Medical Center area, forcing 15 families to find new housing, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire ravaged 18 apartments in the Medical Center area, forcing 15 families to find new housing, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 8000 block of Data Point Drive around 10:50 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire on the North Side.

When crews arrived, they found a fire had started on the patio of an apartment before it began to spread up the wall and into the attic.

Everyone was evacuated from the apartment building as firefighters fought the blaze, eventually taking control of the flames.

Though the fire was extinguished, the damage left behind was significant. SAFD said a total of 18 units were affected by the fire. Of those units, six were “directly affected” and 12 other units had smoke and water damage.

Fifteen families total were displaced but management at the apartment complex is working to relocate them into vacant units.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ad

Also on KSAT: