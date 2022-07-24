92º

SAPD: Woman stabs man, barricades self in apartment before being taken into custody by SWAT

The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries

A stabbing on the city’s far North Side ended with a man injured and a woman in custody, according to San Antonio police.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an assault in progress in the 11200 block of Sir Winston Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man, 54, with stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 29-year-old woman, barricaded herself in a bedroom before officers arrived, according to authorities.

Eventually, SWAT officers were able to take the woman into custody without incident.

Charges are still pending and the investigation continues.

