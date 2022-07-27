Donate a box fan to keep seniors cool this summer

SAN ANTONO, TX – It’s widely known that exposure to hot temperatures for long periods of time can set someone on a direct course towards heat-related illness and injuries.

Seniors are even more vulnerable and face a greater risk of heat-related illness.

Good Samaritan Community Services is working to supply San Antonio seniors living in homes without air conditioning or circulating air with 20-inch box fans through a donation drive.

Anyone who has a desire to help can purchase a 20-inch box fan and bring it to one of the following locations through Aug. 12:

Aligned Mortgage at 5727 Farinon Dr. between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pepe’s Tacos n’ Salsa at 12820 Jones Maltsberger Rd. during operating hours

Donors can also arrange for pick-up by calling the Good Samaritan Center at (210) 434-5531.

People can also drop off monetary donations towards the purchase of box fans for seniors. They cost between $20 and $30 each. Make checks payable to Good Samaritan Community Services c/o Project Cool Off.

The box fan drive will continue through Friday, August 12.

Good Sam believes in empowering communities to thrive. They offer services for children and families including an early childhood services program, a youth and teen services program, and the only nationally accredited senior center in south Texas.

