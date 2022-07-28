San Antonio ISD no longer requiring uniforms for most school campuses

SAN ANTONIO – The start of school for one local district is going to look different for the majority of its students.

San Antonio Independent School District is changing its dress code and will no longer require many students to wear uniforms.

With the exception of several specialized schools within the district, free dress is now allowed.

“The dress code is new this year for students in early childhood, elementary, and academies. Middle and high school students already have the option for free dress,” according to a statement on the SAISD website.

The following campuses will still require uniforms:

Advanced Learning Academy

Bonham Academy

Briscoe Elementary School

CAST Med High School

Davis Middle School

Democracy Prep at Stewart Campus

Fenwick Academy

Fox Tech High School

Graebner Elementary School

Harris Middle School

Irving Dual Language Academy

Jefferson High School

M. L. King Academy for Arts Integration

Rodriguez Montessori

Steele Montessori

St. Philip’s Early College High School

Travis Early College High School

Twain Dual Language Academy

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Young Women’s Leadership Academy-Primary

SAISD also provided the following guidelines for students who attend schools where uniforms are not required:

Early Childhood, Elementary, and Academy Campuses:

A shirt, with fabric that touches the waistband in the front and back, on the sides under the arms, and that covers the shoulders with material at least 2 inches wide.

Pants/jeans or the equivalent (skirt, sweatpants, leggings, a dress, shorts) no shorter than finger-tip length and free of rips that expose skin or undergarments above the finger-tip line.

Shoes. (see specifics below)

Middle and High School Campuses:

A shirt, with fabric that touches the waistband in the front, back, and on the sides under the arms.

Pants/jeans or the equivalent (skirt, sweat-pants, leggings, a dress, shorts) free of rips that expose skin or undergarments.

Shoes. (see specifics below)

All campuses:

The district prohibits pictures, emblems or writing on clothing that are lewd, offensive, vulgar or obscene or advertise or depict tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, drugs, or any other substance prohibited under board policy FNCF (LEGAL)

No clothing may depict gang-related attire.

Appropriate footwear must be worn. Prohibited footwear includes footwear with toes reinforced with steel, hard plastics, or similar materials. Flipflops, beach sandals, or other open-toed shoes that do not have straps to secure them are also prohibited.

Students are allowed to bring a backpack of any color or type as long as it does not have lewd, offensive, vulgar or obscene language or images.

Read the full policy on the SAISD website.