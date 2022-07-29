CLEAR ALERT: Aransas Pass police searching for missing 32-year-old woman believed to be in danger

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman believed to be in danger who was last seen in Aransas Pass.

Aransas Pass police say Samantha Lopez is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Lopez was last seen wearing a white Looney Tunes T-shirt, gray shorts and carrying a black purse. She has tattoos on her left arm, right arm and neck area.

Law enforcement officers believe Lopez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. They believe she may have been abducted and are also searching for 35-year-old Joseph Torres in connection with her disappearance.

Torres is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lopez was last seen Thursday night with Torres, believed to be her boyfriend, at San Juan’s Mexican Restaurant on South Commercial Street in Aransas Pass, according to police. Torres was seen jumping into Lopez’s vehicle before they rode off together in a gray minivan with a missing hubcap on the left front tire.

Police said there is an active protective order against Torres to protect Lopez from being contacted by him, and they believe she may have been taken against her will.

Anyone with information is asked to call 361-758-5224 and ask for Sgt. Cruz.