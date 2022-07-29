Medical examiner’s office identifies woman fatally shot in Terrell Hills

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a woman shot and killed in Terrell Hills on Thursday morning.

April Longoria, 33, was fatally shot around 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Fort Sam Houston.

Authorities say Longoria was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances regarding the shooting, however, are not currently known.

Police say five people were in the area when the shooting occurred, but two fled before officers arrived. Two other people were detained as witnesses, officials said.

An official at the scene said the Texas Rangers are now taking part in the investigation, citing “more available resources.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.