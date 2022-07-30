San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says

Do you plan to staycation or vacation this spring break?

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City.

Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.

The data was collected in June of 2022 and the findings are based on TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities, according to Kuoni.

“We analyzed TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities around the world. Using the ‘Things to Do’ section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of ‘beautiful’ in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location (city),” the website states.

Topping the list of the “Top 10 Most Beautiful American Sights” is New York City’s Central Park, followed by the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Ad

The River Walk ranked as the fifth most beautiful sight in the U.S. and is the only Texas attraction that made the list. You can see the rankings in the table below, with data provided by Kuoni:

Rank City State Population Sight Sight Mentions 1 New York City New York 8,804,190 Central Park 22,880 2 Las Vegas Nevada 641,930 Fountains of Bellagio 16,750 3 Seattle Washington 737,015 Chihuly Garden and Glass 8,742 4 San Francisco California 873,965 Golden Gate Bridge 6,580 5 San Antonio Texas 1,434,625 San Antonio River Walk 6,028 6 Washington DC District of Columbia 689,545 Lincoln Memorial 4,916 7 Chicago Illinois 2,746,388 Millennium Park 4,813 8 San Diego California 1,386,932 Balboa Park 4,203 9 Los Angeles California 3,898,747 The Getty Centre 3,920 10 Boston Massachusetts 675,647 Boston Public Garden 3,725

The River Walk also made the list of Kuoni’s “Top 20 Most Beautiful Sights Around The World,” coming in at number 16. Topping this list is Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and Westminster Abbey in England.

Although swimming is not recommended in the River Walk, it houses a plethora of restaurants, bars, shops and other attractions, spanning miles and miles throughout the city. There’s plenty to do for the whole family.

To read the full data from Kuoni, click here.

Also on KSAT:

Will the San Antonio River ever be swimmable? KSAT Explains