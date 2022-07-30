102º

Local News

San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says

The River Walk also ranked among the top 20 ‘most beautiful’ sights in the world

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City.

Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.

The data was collected in June of 2022 and the findings are based on TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities, according to Kuoni.

“We analyzed TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities around the world. Using the ‘Things to Do’ section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of ‘beautiful’ in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location (city),” the website states.

Topping the list of the “Top 10 Most Beautiful American Sights” is New York City’s Central Park, followed by the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The River Walk ranked as the fifth most beautiful sight in the U.S. and is the only Texas attraction that made the list. You can see the rankings in the table below, with data provided by Kuoni:

RankCityStatePopulationSightSight Mentions
1New York CityNew York8,804,190Central Park22,880
2Las VegasNevada641,930Fountains of Bellagio16,750
3SeattleWashington737,015Chihuly Garden and Glass8,742
4San FranciscoCalifornia873,965Golden Gate Bridge6,580
5San AntonioTexas1,434,625San Antonio River Walk6,028
6Washington DCDistrict of Columbia689,545Lincoln Memorial4,916
7ChicagoIllinois2,746,388Millennium Park4,813
8San DiegoCalifornia1,386,932Balboa Park4,203
9Los AngelesCalifornia3,898,747The Getty Centre3,920
10BostonMassachusetts675,647Boston Public Garden3,725

The River Walk also made the list of Kuoni’s “Top 20 Most Beautiful Sights Around The World,” coming in at number 16. Topping this list is Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and Westminster Abbey in England.

Although swimming is not recommended in the River Walk, it houses a plethora of restaurants, bars, shops and other attractions, spanning miles and miles throughout the city. There’s plenty to do for the whole family.

To read the full data from Kuoni, click here.

