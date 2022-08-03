Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community.

Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

A press release from Spurs Give said parents, teachers and students in grades K-12 can receive school supplies, health screenings and vision checks along with free vaccines. The San Antonio ISD information technology department will also be on hand to provide technology services and information regarding free at-home internet programs, the press release said.

“We strongly believe in order to build leaders and legacies we have to give people what they need to lead and learn effectively,” said Dr. Kara Allen, chief impact officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “By bringing together all of these incredible organizations, we are hoping to best serve the families and students preparing for the school year by providing all the resources they need in one convenient place.”

Registration for the event is not required. Those in attendance can sign up for a chance to win official San Antonio Spurs prizes, with one winner announced every hour. Spurs swag will be handed out while supplies last.

For more information, you can visit the Spurs Give Back to School Bash event website, by clicking here.