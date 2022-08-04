New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County.

Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.

In recommending Novavax, the Centers for Disease Control said it provides an option for adults reluctant to receive mRNA COVID-19 shots. Currently, between 26 million and 37 million American adults remain unvaccinated for the virus, according to the CDC.

Novavax is currently approved for adults who have not received any other COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a two-dose series with shots given about three weeks apart. It has not been authorized as a booster to be mixed with other vaccines. Novavax shots were shown to be 90% effective at preventing illness when studied.

The Novavax vaccine is available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Robert B. Green pharmacy at 903 W. Martin Street. Please bring a photo ID and a mask or face covering. At the time of your first shot you will receive a date for your second dose.

