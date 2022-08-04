88º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases first set of entertainers for 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Los Tigres Del Norte among performers announced Thursday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Entertainment, Music
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Los Tigres del Norte will perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. (Medios y Media, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – You can feel as free as a bird at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Rodeo officials on Thursday announced the first set of entertainers for the event, which is scheduled for Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

The entertainers for the rodeo, so far, include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Los Tigres Del Norte, Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce.

Here’s the schedule that was just announced on Thursday:

  • Jake Owen - 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10
  • Carly Pearce - Noon, Saturday, Feb. 11
  • Lee Brice - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14
  • Keith Urban (two performances) - Noon and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18
  • Los Tigres Del Norte - 7:3- p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23

Rodeo officials said that times for shows on Saturdays and Sundays have changed, and they’re now at noon and 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases entertainers for 2023. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter