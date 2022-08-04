San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases first set of entertainers for 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Los Tigres del Norte will perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – You can feel as free as a bird at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Rodeo officials on Thursday announced the first set of entertainers for the event, which is scheduled for Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

The entertainers for the rodeo, so far, include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Los Tigres Del Norte, Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce.

Here’s the schedule that was just announced on Thursday:

Jake Owen - 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10

Carly Pearce - Noon, Saturday, Feb. 11

Lee Brice - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14

Keith Urban (two performances ) - Noon and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18

Los Tigres Del Norte - 7:3- p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19

Lynyrd Skynyrd - 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23

Rodeo officials said that times for shows on Saturdays and Sundays have changed, and they’re now at noon and 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases entertainers for 2023. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

