San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awards millions in scholarships to area students

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is underway, full of fun, concerts and community education. The event yearly brings in millions of dollars to area students.

“We have schools from all over San Antonio that come out for school tours, which is great. About 30,000 kids will come out. They learn all about agriculture education and about all the family fare and all the events,” Chris Derby with San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, said.

Last year was tough, but the program still helped financially with local organizations.

“We still had our rodeo and our livestock show. The kids are raising animals, so we want to make sure we can give back to them, as well as scholarships to our universities, our ag mechanics, as well as our junior Shoot-Out programs,” Derby said. “Last year we gave about $9.8 million in scholarships to the youth of Texas,” Derby said.

This year is off to a solid start, and there is still a lot of fun left.

“Attendance has been great. We want to still invite everybody out. You know, we still have a lot of days left out here. We have 14 rodeos. We have Sam Hunt tonight and Rodeo. We have Night Ranger this weekend coming up. So we’re just excited. Come on out, enjoy. It looks like weather is going to be great, and everybody that participates out here and helps out with the rodeo parcels of that goes back to our scholarship fund,” Derby said.

If you do plan to head out there, there’s a new look.

“We have education inside. We have some actual petting zoos now inside, we have all 200 shops in one location. We have a Latin-fare family stage that has a lot shows on it. We have a slam dunk contest. You can be interior the entire time if weather doesn’t permit,” Derby said.