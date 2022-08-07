95º

Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say

Body badly decomposed, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Body found in the water near Probandt Street & Franciscan Avenue on Sunday afternoon (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek.

Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.

Police aren’t sure how long the body was in the water and are unable to tell if the body belonged to a male or female due to its state of decomposition, SAPD said.

Homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene to investigate further.

SAPD said its Eagle helicopter was flying over the area to ensure no other bodies or body parts were in the water nearby.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

