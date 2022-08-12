85º

Median price of homes in San Antonio jumped nearly $46K in one year

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A "sale pending" sign is posted outside a single-family home in a residential neighborhood. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Home prices have skyrocketed over the last year due to inflation, high demand and low supply.

While rising interest rates appear to be slowing home price increases to a more typical pace, the numbers behind the trend are astounding.

According to the latest data released by the San Antonio Board of Realtors, the median price of a home in San Antonio jumped $45,700 from July 2021 to July 2022.

In July 2021 the median price of a home in San Antonio was $295,900. The median price of a home ballooned to $341,600 in July 2022.

That’s a 20% increase in just one year.

Data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors saw the median price of a home exceed $300K for the first time ever last November and prices have been steadily climbing ever since.

“The price per square foot also saw an increase of 35 percent, now at $186,” statistics show.

The hectic housing market has seen record-breaking numbers across the board.

“Though the average and median price of a home continues to rise, this is the fourth month in a row we are seeing a decrease in home sales,” said Tracie Hasslocher, SABOR’s 2022 Chairman of the Board. “3,333 homes were sold in July, a decrease of 15 percent from July 2021.”

Here are some data charts that show what the real estate market looks like in San Antonio and the surrounding areas:

