San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology expands to bring STEM interactive experiences

SAN ANTONIO – A local museum that is delivering STEM in captivating and inspiring ways and allows kids’ imaginations to run wild has recently expanded.

The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, has expanded to the Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side and now offers new STEM interactive experiences.

“The goal is really simple. We are in the inspiration business. We’re trying to inspire children and adults too to get interested in technology,” David Monroe, founder and chairman of SAMSAT said.

At the museum Area 21, you will find cool San Antonio technology.

“This is a prototype autonomous vehicle. It was a test bed at Southwest Research, used to develop many of their algorithms for autonomous vehicles,” Monroe said.

You will also find an exhibit on space exploration, created by the WEX Foundation.

“These exhibits here demonstrate prior student projects,” Sam Ximenes, founder and board chair of the WEX Foundation said.

Ximenes said the nonprofit hopes kids who visit will get inspired.

“You too, can be part of the space program,” Ximenes said.

There is also an augmented reality sandbox, where you can create your own world and it was created by a high school student who was an intern at SAMSAT.

The museum is free and opens to the public on Monday.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They are found at 3331 General Hudnell Drive.