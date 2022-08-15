Tim Duncan announced as presenter for Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame induction

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan has been selected as the Hall of Famer who will introduce teammate Manu Ginobili during the Class of 2022′s enshrinement ceremony in September, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Ginobili, the no. 57 pick in the 1999 NBA draft, had an illustrious career with the Spurs, winning four NBA championships as a fan favorite.

The Argentine guard was a key member of Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, along with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker.

Ginobili, Parker and Duncan remain the winningest trio in NBA history. Ginobili also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004. He is one of only two players to have won a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

During a 16-year playing career, Ginobili scored 14,043 points and made 1,495 three-pointers. He also racked up 4,001 assists and 1,392 steals, as the team’s franchise leader.

Many current players are said to have modeled their game after Ginobili, who mastered his famed, “Eurostep” move. He won two Italian League MVP awards, the EuroLeague Finals MVP, and the 2001 EuroLeague championship as well as the Triple Crown.

Ginobili presently works with the Spurs, serving as a special advisor to basketball operations. His no. 20 jersey has been retired by the team.

Other inductees in this year’s class include Tim Hardaway, WNBA player Swin Cash, and coaches George Karl and Bob Huggins.