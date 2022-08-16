96º

Pearl’s Southerleigh restaurant to temporarily close for menu revamp

Operations will momentarily cease starting Monday, August 22

Emily Ramirez

Photo courtesy: Nick Simonite

SAN ANTONIOSoutherleigh Fine Food and Brewery, a Pearl staple, will close for a few months to complete a refresh of the restaurant’s menu and interior design.

Operations will temporarily halt beginning Monday, Aug. 22. The restaurant is expected to reopen by early October, according to a news release.

During the temporary closure, infrastructure improvements will be made, along with interior design updates. The restaurant will also undergo new flooring work and a new paint job.

Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM will remain open. The staff of the original Pearl restaurant will remain employed and experience additional training in preparation for the reopening, according to a news release.

