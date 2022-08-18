Academy, Shiner Bock collaborate for line of apparel, games, fishing and camping gear

Academy Sports + Outdoors is about to have Shiner Bock gear on tap.

The retailer announced that the first-ever Magellan Outdoors x Shiner line launches on Friday, both online and in-store.

The line includes apparel, coolers, koozies, fishing gear, outdoor games, grill accessories, a canopy, an armchair, and a keg-shaped charcoal grill, according to a news release. Prices for the items start at $4.99.

“The first-ever collaboration between Shiner and Magellan Outdoors offers unique assortments and creative designs to capture the fun of getting outdoors with friends and family,” said Lawrence Lobpries, the store’s senior vice president of marketing. “This limited-time offering is the ultimate symbol of helping our customers quench their thirst for adventure and fun.”

Matt Pechman, Shiner’s head of marketing, called it a “collaboration made in beer heaven.”

The line will be available for a limited time. Items can be purchased starting Friday at Academy’s 262 stores or online.

Here’s a preview of some of the items in the collection:

Shiner Beer and Academy Sports + Outdoors launch a line on Friday, Aug. 19. (Academy Sports + Outdoors)

