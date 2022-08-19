Poison’s Bret Michaels offers Uvalde victims’ families free tickets to Sunday’s concert at Alamodome

UVALDE, Texas – The front man for the 80s rock band Poison has offered free tickets to Sunday’s show at the Alamodome for families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims.

Bret Michaels extended the offer after an interview with Uvalde Radio’s Robert Miguel.

“There’s not enough I can say from my heart and soul to the families of the victims,” he told Miguel.

After their interview, Michaels invited the victims’ families to be his guests during Sunday’s 2022 Stadium Tour, which features Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The tickets are being coordinated through the City of Uvalde and families can contact Sorayda Sanchez at cityhall@uvaldetx.gov for the details.

“Many of the families have confirmed that they will going to the show,” Miguel told KSAT.

UvaldeRadio.net and Bret Michaels Entertainment also issued a joint statement about the offer:

“We know that nothing will recoup the unimaginable loss that these families experienced on May 24th. We also understand that they will be grieving for a length of time that cannot be measured. However, we are looking forward to doing anything we can to help ease the pain these families are feeling - through the healing power of music and an entertaining experience that’s just down the road from their homes. It is the least that our two entities can do for this amazing community. Beyond that, this is also an opportunity to celebrate the lives of the victims and their long-lasting presence in all of our hearts.”

You can listen to Miguel’s interview with Bret Michaels in the player below: