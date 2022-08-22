87º

San Antonio Spurs partner with Indeed to launch national job search academy

‘Job Search Academy’ will offer free webinars and in-person workshops

Emily Ramirez

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Monday announced a partnership with the national hiring platform, Indeed.

Through the partnership, Indeed will develop a training program that helps people in the process of searching for jobs.

The “Job Search Academy” will offer free webinars with opportunities to attend in-person workshops.

“The Spurs and Indeed have a shared mission of advancing equity across communities, and together, we are multiplying our impact to make opportunity universal for all job seekers,” said Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports and Entertainment Katrina Palanca.

The Job Search Academy will be led by career strategists who have experience in the career coaching industry and understand job search dynamics. The program includes a five-piece curriculum that showcases how to:

  • Search for a job
  • Write a resume
  • Prepare for job interviews
  • How to negotiate compensation
  • Manage your career

The online schedule will be announced in October. Those who complete all classes will be recognized on Indeed as “Job Search All-Stars.”

