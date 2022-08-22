Toddler’s body, injured infant discovered in Rio Grande, reports say

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

EAGLE PASS – The body of a three-year-old was discovered in the Rio Grande Monday just moments after an infant was found and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Eagle Pass News Leader reports.

The newspaper reported that around noon on Monday, United States Border Patrol discovered the body of a toddler in the Rio Grande near the International Bridge II.

CBP requested the assistance of the Eagle Pass Fire Department in retrieving the toddler’s body.

The retrieval came moments after officials found a 2-month-old infant nearby.

The infant was transported to an emergency room, where he remains in critical condition, according to EPFD Chief Melo.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.