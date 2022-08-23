CPS Energy enters contract negotiations with Rudy Garza to serve as permanent president & CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to enter a 30-day contract negotiation period with Interim President & CEO Rudy Garza to appoint him to the position permanently.

The utility’s board searched nationwide with the assistance of National search firm Russell Reynolds Associates before voting on Garza.

“During this process, the Board has received feedback from community stakeholders and we appreciate the numerous people that have taken the time to provide insight about the performance of CPS Energy during Rudy Garza’s tenure,” said CPS Energy Vice Chair Janie Gonzalez. “Today, the Board voted to engage in negotiations with Rudy, and I appreciate the support of my fellow Board Members as we work our way through this process. If negotiations are not successful, the candidate search will continue.”

Garza has served in the interim role since November 2021 and has been with the company since 2012. Before becoming interim CEO & president, Garza held the chief customer & stakeholder engagement officer position.

Ad

Since November 2021, Garza has led the company to approve the first-rate case in 8 years, approval for the next phase of energy efficiency and conservation programs, and discussions with the Board of Trustees and the Rate Advisory Committee on future generation planning.

Additionally, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees, endorsed Garza for the role in a statement.

“Rudy has a deep understanding of every facet of CPS Energy, as well as the contemporary utility landscape,” said Nirenberg. “Rudy also understands our community and brings experience working with the utility’s customers and industry leaders. Rudy is the right man for the job.”

Garza would succeed Paula Gold-Williams, who resigned earlier this year after she struggled to lead the utility through flaws exposed by a winter storm in 2021.

Ad

Related Stories: