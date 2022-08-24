Man found by firefighters after being hit by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Villamain Road near SE Loop 410, on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the unidentified man had tried to jump or run across the train tracks and was instead hit by the train. Firefighters found the man in some high grass and he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

It is unclear as to why the man was trying to cross the train tracks.