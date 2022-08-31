BCSO investigating fatal shooting in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night.

Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find one person dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.