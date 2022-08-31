77º

LIVE

Local News

BCSO investigating fatal shooting in far West Bexar County

Incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, BCSO, Bexar County
Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night.

Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find one person dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email