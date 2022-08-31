Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

No. 20: Pennywise the Clown from "Stephen King's It," played by Tim Curry

Dish Network is having its third Stephen King movie marathon this fall and is hunting for one horror movie fanatic to watch 13 movies based on King’s books.

The selected candidate will be expected to track their experience, which includes wearing a Fitbit to follow their heart rate throughout the films.

“You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep,” according to Dish’s website.

The movies the selected candidate will watch:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)

IT (original or 2017 remake)

IT Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Those interested in applying can do so on Dish’s website.