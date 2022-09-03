Updated COVID-19 boosters are arriving soon, but will people get another dose?

The newest COVID-19 boosters are making their way to doctors’ offices and pharmacies around the country.

Here in Texas, the state health department said the first doses will arrive next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated about 900,000 doses for Texas, along with 2,000 doses to large retail pharmacies like H-E-B, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Health officials warn another wave of infections could spread as vaccine protections wear off.

“If it’s recommended, I think you know it’s a good way to kind of prevent the worst from happening,” one San Antonio man said.

Pfizer’s updated booster is available to those 12 and older, while those 18 and older have the option to get the Moderna shot.

These boosters target the omicron variants, which are dominant here in the US.

Some people around San Antonio said they’re ready for the next dose of protection

“I really don’t wanna have COVID and all the negative things that come about it right, so if the vaccinations are available I wanna take advantage of them,” one San Antonio woman said.