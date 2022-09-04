‘Mommy it needs me!’ 3-year-old insists on carrying around super creepy Halloween doll

It’s no secret that kids love toys, but one 3-year-old is going viral because of her unique doll.

Brittany Beard shared the story behind her daughter Briar’s creepy doll on Facebook and it has since amassed more than 14,000 shares.

“This is what it looks like when you take your 3-year-old to the Spirit Halloween store and she absolutely insists on buying the creepiest baby doll you’ve ever set eyes on,” Beard said. “She said, ‘But I’m its mommy and it needs me!’ Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I’m pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep.”

Beard said she took her daughter and Creepy Chloe to Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Aug. 25 and the entire Disney staff was super supportive of Briar’s haunted friend.

“While eating breakfast at the Grand Floridian cafe, they brought out the cast member pastry chef to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe because apparently she loves all things spooky. She said she adored that Briar loved the doll and at the end of the meal, she surprised Briar with an amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster. It was actually really sweet,” Beard said in the post.

The pair also had a photoshoot and the photographer kept suggesting new poses for Creepy Chloe.

“I’m sure it was quite a unexpected change from her usual never-ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses,” said Beard.

Briar and Creepy Chloe also hit up the Haunted Mansion where Beard said the staff loved the duo so much that they got to see secret “servants’ quarters” where staff showed them keys to all the rooms.

“All in all, I guess the moral of the story is when your 3-year-old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll. Creepy Chloe might be stealing my soul while I sleep, but we are making the best of our time left over here,” Beard said.

