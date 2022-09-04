Texas football player dies from head injury suffered in game

DALHART, Texas – A Texas high school football player has died after suffering a head injury during a game Thursday night.

The teen played for Dalhart High School and was injured during a game against a school in Dimmitt, near Amarillo in the panhandle.

In a press release, the Dalhart ISD superintendent identified the student as Yahir Cancino and said he lost consciousness during a junior varsity game. Trainers and first responders were not able to revive him and he was taken by a medical helicopter to Lubbock.

The district held a prayer vigil Friday night at the Dalhart stadium, but in a post on Saturday on a Facebook page dedicated to the football team, it was announced that Yahir had died.

“Dalhart ISD has been in contact with Region 16 and they will have their Crisis Team here to support our students & staff Tuesday morning,” Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement on Facebook.

Byrd said there would be counseling services available for students and staff members.

The district canceled extracurricular activities over the weekend.