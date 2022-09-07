Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend.

Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.

“Please note that store closing time is subject to product availability. Follow on social for the latest updates,” a Facebook page for the event states.

Shein’s San Antonio stop is part of the “#SHEINTexas” tour of the Lone Star State.

TikTok videos from the Houston pop-up last month show long lines leading to the parking lot. One user said they were in the line for three hours before they left.