32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

According to police, Alix Trask, 32, was walking in the right-hand lane of inbound Highway 46 when she was struck by a vehicle. Paramedics arrived and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Seguin, did immediately stop and cooperated fully with the investigation. She was not hurt.

The NBPD Traffic Unit answered the call and had portions of Highway 46 South closed for approximately three hours while they conducted the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.