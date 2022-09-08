United Way volunteers to assemble emergency kits for 9/11 days of service and remembrance

The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is creating hundreds of family emergency kits for their 9/11 days of service and remembrance.

SAN ANTONIO – The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is creating hundreds of family emergency kits for their 9/11 days of service and remembrance.

It’s a day honoring the victims and heroes of September 11 by giving back.

“This event is special to United Way because we are so much about giving back to the community. It aligns with our mission, living united,” said Susie Schumann, director of safety net of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.

More than 400 people from across the community are expected to assemble about 1,200 family emergency kits at the Salvation Army Center.

Each bag will also include a sheet that explains what you need in case of an emergency. It explains what personal documents you should make copies of and what to watch out for after a disaster.

United Way works with different agencies to give these kits to people in need.

Sylvia Zamarripa was excited to volunteer Thursday morning.

Ad

“I’m a military veteran, so it really means a lot to support our community as well as creating these preparation kits. Hopefully we never have to use them, but we are ready to go if we do,” Zamarripa said.

United Way is having a week of service happening from September 19 to September 23 and they are looking for volunteers. For more information click here.