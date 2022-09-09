Vacant house on West Side destroyed by fire; cars in nearby lot damaged by flames

San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Zarzamora Street, not far from Delgado Street and Ruiz Street.

Firefighters said the fire originated near the back end of the structure. The home is considered a total loss. The house was boarded up, so access to get inside was a major challenge, fire officials said.

The SAFD said there was a lot of garbage inside the home, an indication that squatters or homeless could have been inside. There was no gas or electricity connected.

Firefighters say several cars in a car lot next to the house were also damaged as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.