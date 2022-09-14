Have you seen her? Search continues for missing Cibolo woman

Brianna Renay Woods, 22, was last seen in the 200 block of Cansiglio and was last heard from on Sept. 6, according to deputies.

CIBOLO, Texas – A search is underway in Cibolo for a missing woman who was last heard from over a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Renay Woods, 22, was last seen in the 200 block of Cansiglio. Deputies said her loved ones communicated with her on Sept. 6, but she hasn’t been heard from since.

She’s described as having brown eyes, black hair and tattoos on her left forearm, right ring finger and a butterfly tattoo on her right leg. Authorities said she also has a nose piercing.

Anyone with more information on Woods’ whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or by phone at 210-335-6000.

