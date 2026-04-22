Arson investigation underway after South Side duplex fire, SAFD says

SAFD responds to a fire on the South Side on Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out on Tuesday night at a duplex on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East Theo Avenue, which is located near South Flores Street.

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Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames coming from the duplex. SAFD said the duplex’s layout made the fire challenging.

The flames entered the attic at some point and part of the roof collapsed, fire officials said.

Everyone in the duplex escaped safely and there were no injuries. However, SAFD stated the damage to the duplex was severe.

There was a fire at the same location within the past year, the department said.

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