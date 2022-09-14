Northside ISD to redraw school board districts after population explosion, asks for community input

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District officials are asking the community for input after a population explosion in the area prompted redistricting of the school board districts.

Redistricting is a process that redraws the geographic boundaries of a district in response to changes in population.

Data from the 2020 U.S. Census revealed a 77.5% population differential between the district’s most and least populated single-member districts since the previous census was conducted in 2010.

According to Texas Education Code, a school board is required to re-divide single-member districts if census data shows that “the population of the most populous district exceeds the population of the least populous district by more than 10 percent.”

NISD is governed by a board of seven trustee members who are elected by voters in their single-member districts.

The current members of the NISD Board of Trustees are hosting community meetings on redistricting and asking the public for input on a proposed map for the district.

Ad

Northside ISD is redrawing its school board district maps due to an increase in population in some districts. (NISD/KSAT)

The meetings are scheduled for:

Sept. 15 - 6 p.m., Northside Activity Center located at 7001 Culebra Road, near Loop 410 and Culebra Road

Sept. 20 - 6 p.m., Stinson Middle School located at 13200 Skyhawk Drive, near 1604 and Hausman Road

Written feedback can be submitted to info@nisd.net by Sept. 25.

More information about redistricting can be found in the video below: