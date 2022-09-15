Impress your group with this Shiner Beer Can Chicken recipe

Try this new recipe from Texas Eats! In partnership with Shiner Beer.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer may almost be over but that doesn’t mean grilling season is! If you’re looking for a unique way to use your grill, try out this Shiner Beer Can Chicken.

This recipe is sure to please your whole group! Here is what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 can Shiner Beer

1 Whole Chicken

Water

Kosher Salt

Rosemary

Parsley

Lemons sliced

Garlic

Pickle Seasoning

1 Stick Butter softened

Favorite Seasoning Mix

Directions:

1. To make the brine solution, boil water, kosher salt, rosemary, parsley, lemons, garlic, and pickle seasoning. Add ice to the brine solution and place in the fridge until cool.

2. Place whole chicken in a deep pan and pour the brine solution over the chicken. Allow chicken to brine in the refrigerator overnight for up to 24 hours.

3. Remove chicken from the brine solution and rinse under cold water. Dry chicken with paper towels.

4. In a small bowl, combine butter and your favorite seasoning mix.

5. De-glove chicken, rub it with the butter mixture, and rub the entire chicken with the butter mixture.

6. Season the chicken with Koser salt.

7. Open the beer can and drink half of the beer.

8. Add butter inside the half-beer can.

9. Insert the beer can into the chicken cavity and stand upright in a pan.

10. Place pan in a grill preheated to 450°F and close lid. Allow chicken to cook until internal temperature reaches 175°F.

11. Remove chicken from grill and allow to rest before slicing.

12. Enjoy with tortillas and a cold Shiner beer!