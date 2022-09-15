San Antonio woman sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering her ex-husband

A San Antonio woman on Thursday was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of her ex-husband.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman on Thursday was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of her ex-husband.

Krystal Rodriguez, 37, was given a plea deal in this case.

She was convicted of fatally shooting her ex-husband, Jared Rodriguez, last December inside his home in the 5700 block of Pine Country near Judson Road.

“She killed a man in cold blood, shot him in the back of the head with her four-year-old in the house when it happened,” prosecutor Steve Speir said during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

The prosecution said they did consider Rodriguez’s mental health problems when putting together the plea deal.

Jared Rodriguez’s mother was in the courtroom and also faced Krystral Rodriguez during victim impact statements.

“The most painful day in my life will always be December 17, 2021, when the detective came to my home to tell me you had shot and killed my youngest son,” Sandra Rivette said. “It’s unbelievable and unforgivable.”

Krystal Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.

Related: Man shot, killed by estranged wife at Northeast Side home, SAPD says