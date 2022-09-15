69º

LIVE

Local News

SILVER ALERT: Ingleside police searching for missing 71-year-old man

Man’s disappearance poses threat to his health and safety, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing man, Silver Alert, Ingleside, Texas
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert in the disappearance of Robert Gage (pictured). (KSAT)

INGLESIDE, Texas – Ingleside police are searching for a 71-year-old missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Robert Glen Gage was last seen in the 1800 block of Mooney Lane in Ingleside around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was in a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate KFB7805.

Gage is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Gage’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Ingleside is about 150 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Have you seen her? Search continues for missing Cibolo woman

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email