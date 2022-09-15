SILVER ALERT: Ingleside police searching for missing 71-year-old man

INGLESIDE, Texas – Ingleside police are searching for a 71-year-old missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.
Robert Glen Gage was last seen in the 1800 block of Mooney Lane in Ingleside around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was in a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate KFB7805.
Gage is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe Gage’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
Ingleside is about 150 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.
