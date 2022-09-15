SILVER ALERT: Ingleside police searching for missing 71-year-old man

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert in the disappearance of Robert Gage (pictured).

INGLESIDE, Texas – Ingleside police are searching for a 71-year-old missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Robert Glen Gage was last seen in the 1800 block of Mooney Lane in Ingleside around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was in a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate KFB7805.

Gage is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Gage’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Ingleside is about 150 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Have you seen her? Search continues for missing Cibolo woman